U.S. Men’s National Soccer team to play Uruguay at Busch Stadium on Sept. 10

The United States Men’s National soccer team will play in St. Louis for just the second time when it takes on fifth-ranked Uruguay on Sept. 10 at Busch Stadium.

It will be Team USA’s final match before the start of the Concacaf Nations League, a tournament that will help determine qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Kickoff if set for 7 p.m.

The appearance in St. Louis will be the first for the Team USA since its 6-1 win against St. Vincent and the Grenadines in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier on Nov. 13, 2015.

“We look forward to this challenge against an excellent Uruguayan team. They possess a mixture of top-level offensive difference makers and experienced defenders that have competed on the world stage for years,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “Part of the development of our team is being able to consistently compete against teams with the profile of Uruguay.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We also speak about the importance of tradition, and St. Louis has one of the great soccer legacies in the United States. We look forward to adding to that history in September.”

Tickets for USA vs. Uruguay go on sale to the public on July 31, at 10 a.m. through ussoccer.com. Groups of 20 or more can order direct at ussoccer.com. Ultimate Fan Tickets (special VIP packages that include a premium ticket, a custom-made official U.S. National Team jersey with name and number, VIP access to the field before the game, and other unique benefits) are also available through ussoccer.com.

The game will be the seventh between the two nations. and first in 17 years. The series is tied at 2-2-2.

The game will also be a homecoming for two St. Louis area players. Fulham-based defender Tim Ream has represented the United States a total of 35 times in international competition, including starts in five of six matches in the USA’s run to the final of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup. Former St. Louis Scott Gallagher striker Josh Sargent won the Silver Ball as the second-leading scorer at the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup and captained the USA’s U-17 World Cup team that same year. Now at Werder Bremen in the German Bundesliga, the 19-year-old has appeared eight times for the senior USMNT, scoring two goals.