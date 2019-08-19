Former Indy Car champ Josef Newgarden looking forward to return Bommarito 500

IndyCar is returning to Gateway Motorsports Park Once popular, but absent since 2003, open wheel race cars are returning to Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, IL. An IndyCar race will be held Aug. 26, 2017, at the race track near downtown St. Louis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Once popular, but absent since 2003, open wheel race cars are returning to Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, IL. An IndyCar race will be held Aug. 26, 2017, at the race track near downtown St. Louis.

Josef Newgarden is headed back to World Wide, Technology Raceway.

A member of Team Penske, Newgarden won the inaugural Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline Indy Car race at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison in 2017 with a memorable late-race pass on teammate Simon Pagenaud.

He said the crowd at the track formerly known as Gateway is memorable and special.

“It starts with the atmosphere of the crowd. The track and the Bommarito Automotive Group have done a fantastic job of bringing in the crowd from the Midwest,” said Newgarden. “You feel the energy of it. That’s due to the great promotion done in advance of the race that helps fill the grandstands.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I remember that first race back in ’17, it was just an incredible energy – one that you really didn’t feel outside probably the Indy 500. When it feels like a big deal, it is a big deal.’’

Newgarden will be out for his second title in three years on Saturday when he competes against the rest of the top Indy Car drivers in Madison. The annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 brings the cars and international racing stars of the Indianapolis 500 to the St. Louis-Metro East region.

Newgarden said the course in Madison is an exciting and challenging course to drive..





“The track itself is very exhilarating to drive, especially at night, Newgarden said. “It’s a new surface, very fast, high cornering speeds, very intense. I like that, in 2018, we got the car to a place where there was pretty high tire deg (degradation), you could make a lot of passes, you really had to drive the car the second half of the stint compared to the first. That ability to make passes late and to have to look after your race car – and doing it in front of a big, energetic crowd – that’s to me why the event is special.”

Tickets for the Bommarito 500 start at $40 for adults and kids 15 and under are free. Race day also includes races for Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and NASCAR K&N Pro Series East-West cars. There also will be fireworks and a pre-race show.

Thursday

4:30-6:30 p.m. – Free fanfest at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis across from Busch Stadium. Meet-and-greet with Indy Car, Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and NASCAR K&N Pro Series drivers, show cars, games, prize

Fanfest driver autograph sessions:

4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West drivers.

5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. — Indy Lights and Indy Pro 2000 drivers.

5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. — NTT Indy Car Series drivers.

6:45 p.m. – Racing Night at Busch Stadium – St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies. Josef Newgarden, 2017 Indy Car champion, will throw out the first pitch. Fans who purchase their game tickets at www.Cardinals.com/theme will receive a Harrison Bader race car bobblehead.

Friday

Coors Light Pole Night Showdown

10 a.m. -- Parking lots open.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. -- James Hinchcliffe Red Cross Blood Drive (drag strip tower).

11:30 a.m. -- Spectator gates open; Paddock pass upgrades open.

1-2 p.m. -- NTT IndyCar Series practice.

2:15-2:45 p.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 practice.

3-3:45 p.m. -- Indy Lights practice.

4-5 p.m. -- Vintage Indy Registry exhibition.

5:15-6:15 p.m. -- Coors Light Pole Night NTT IndyCar Series qualifying.

6:30-7:15 p.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 qualifying.

7:30-8 p.m. -- Indy Lights qualifying.

8:15-9:15 p.m. – NTT IndyCar Series final practice.

10:30 p.m. – Track closed.

Saturday

Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline race day

10 a.m. -- Parking lots open.

11:30 a.m. -- Spectator gates open.

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. -- Vintage Indy Registry exhibition.

12:45-2:15 p.m. -- Vintage Indy Registry Open Wheel Icons garage party and autograph session.

12:30-1:30 p.m. -- NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West qualifying.

1:45 p.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 Championship presented by Cooper Tires (55 laps).

2-6 p.m. -- Rumble Before the Roar pre-race party.

2 p.m. -- NTT IndyCar Series paddock opens.

2:40 p.m. -- Vintage Indy Registry final exhibition.

3-4 p.m. -- NTT IndyCar Series driver autograph session.

3:25 p.m. -- Indy Lights race (75 laps).

4:35 p.m. -- NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West Monaco 125 presented by West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame.

5:15 p.m. -- Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 driver autograph session at the INDYCAR Fan Village.

6:15 p.m. -- Parade laps.

6:30 p.m. -- Bommarito Automotive Group 500 pre-race show.

7 p.m. -- NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline.