Teenager Colton Herta ready to race at Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Colton Herta is just 19 years old and is in his first full season as an IndyCar Series driver. But the Valencia, California native has already proven he can compete with the best.

The son of IndyCar and Champ Car Series driver Bryan Hertz, Colton Herta made history earlier this year when he became the youngest IndyCar Series driver in history to win when he captured the IndyCar Classic at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

A member of the Harding Steinbrenner Racing Team, Herta will drive the No. 88 Capstone Turbine Honda around the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, a 1.25-mile oval during the Bommarito 500 Saturday.

Herta has previous experience at Gateway in an Indy Lights car. He had one pole starting position and two podium finishes at Gateway Motorsports Park in his two years of competing in the Indy Lights Series presented by Cooper Tires.

“I’m really excited to be racing under the lights again,” Herta said. “The World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway is a tough short oval because two ends of the track are drastically different, but I’m up for the challenge. “

The annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline brings the cars and international racing stars of the Indianapolis 500 to the St. Louis-Metro East region.

Tickets start at just $40 for adults and kids 15 and under are free.

Race day also includes races for Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and NASCAR K&N Pro Series East-West cars. There also will be fireworks and a pre-race show.

Charles Glenn to sing National Anthem

Charles Glenn sang the National Anthem prior to the opening puck drop at St. Louis Blues home games for 19 years. He’ll perform the “The Star Spangled Banner” before the start of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Saturday.

Glenn, 64, retired from singing the National Anthem at St. Louis NHL games following the Blues’ first Stanley Cup championship.

Saturday’s schedule

10 a.m. -- Parking lots open.

11:30 a.m. -- Spectator gates open.

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. -- Vintage Indy Registry exhibition.

12:45-2:15 p.m. -- Vintage Indy Registry Open Wheel Icons garage party and autograph session.

12:30-1:30 p.m. -- NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West qualifying.

1:45 p.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 Championship presented by Cooper Tires (55 laps).

2-6 p.m. -- Rumble Before the Roar pre-race party.

2 p.m. -- NTT IndyCar Series paddock opens.

2:40 p.m. -- Vintage Indy Registry final exhibition.

3-4 p.m. -- NTT IndyCar Series driver autograph session.

3:25 p.m. -- Indy Lights race (75 laps).

4:35 p.m. -- NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West Monaco 125 presented by West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame.

5:15 p.m. -- Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 driver autograph session at the INDYCAR Fan Village.

6:15 p.m. -- Parade laps.

6:30 p.m. -- Bommarito Automotive Group 500 pre-race show.

7 p.m. -- NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline.