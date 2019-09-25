Belleville boxer AJ Graham graduates from Golden Gloves to his professional debut

Inspired by his sister, Belleville Golden Glove boxer will soon go pro A.J. Graham, a Golden Glove boxing champion from Belleville, IL, will soon turn professional, motivated by his sister’s fight back from injuries sustained when she was hit by a car driven by an off-duty police officer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A.J. Graham, a Golden Glove boxing champion from Belleville, IL, will soon turn professional, motivated by his sister’s fight back from injuries sustained when she was hit by a car driven by an off-duty police officer.

It was less than two years ago when 20-year-old AJ Graham walked into the Belleville Boxing Club with no formal training and won his first amateur fight.

From there, with the help of Belleville Boxing Club and trainer Ken Reilly, the graduate of Belleville East quickly developed into one of the top 132-pound amateur boxers in the nation, compiling a record of 25-1, his lone loss coming by decision during a run at the Golden Gloves National title.

And now, motivated by the dream to provide a better life for his sister Asia, who suffered permanent brain damage when struck by a car driven by an off-duty police officer in 2014, Graham is ready to make his professional debut.

On Thursday in Tijuana, Mexico, Graham will take on Omar Isreal Galindo in a four-round bout at 135 pounds.

“I know that (Galindo) has a world ranking, he’s 30 years old and that he won his last fight,’’ Graham said following a recent workout. “I think his record is 2-5 as a professional, but he had over 200 fights as an amateur. He’s had a lot more fights than I have, but I’m ready.

“This is what I dreamed of and what I’ve worked towards for a long time. I’ve given everything for this. I’m excited about starting my professional career. I want to be a world champion ... and I want to be able to take care of my family.’’

Graham wrapped up his amateur career last month with a first-round knockout.

“The guy had just fought the Iowa Golden Gloves champion and all II heard was they his style was similar to mine in that he kept coming forward,’’ Graham said. “I planned on changing my style a little but when the fight started, I was able to knock him out in the very first round.

“It was a nice way to go out as an amateur.’’

Reilly, who started the Belleville Boxing Club, will be in Graham’s corner on Thursday. The two departed for Mexico on Tuesday and will return following the fight.

Belleville’s AJ Graham, left, will take on Omar Isreal Galindo in a four-round, 135-pound bout in Tijuana, Mexico Thursday. Provided

“We’ve gotten him great competition. He’s boxed guys who have hundreds of amateur fights, he’s fought Golden Glove champions and he’s sparred against nationally-ranked opponents and he’s beaten them all,” Reilly said. “I truly believe I have a world champion here.’’

But with the jump from the amateur to professional ranks, adjustments will need to be made for Graham to reach his full potential.

When Graham steps into the ring against Galindo it will be his first actual fight without head gear. Changes in his style and defense will also be made in the near future.

“Professional boxing is more technical and I know my defense needs to improve. We’ve been working on that,’’ Graham said. “As far as the headgear goes, I have fought without it before and I actually prefer not to wear it.

“I feel more comfortable without. I felt like it restrained me a little bit.”

Reilly also knows Graham will have to adjust as a professional. But the veteran trainer has little doubt his fighter will do just fine in his debut and in the future.

“AJ has become a student of boxing. He never used to watch boxing. Now he watches and studies different boxers and their styles all the time,” Reilly said. “... It’s my job to point out the mistakes he makes and then work on correcting them. It’s also my job to commend him when he does things well.

“This fighter (Galindo) is a guy I feel like we should be able to knock out or at least beat in convincing fashion. If AJ struggles, we might have to consider dropping down to a lower weight class.”

But Graham, the oldest of Catherine Barrow’s five children, isn’t thinking about struggling.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life for,’’ Graham said. “I know my mom and sister and the rest of the family is proud of me and they know I will do my best. That’s part of my motivation, to do my best so I can take care of them.”