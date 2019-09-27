Other Sports
Quick and efficient Belleville boxer scores first-round knockout in professional debut
Belleville Boxing Club member AJ Graham’s professional debut proved to be short, sweet and successful Thursday in Tijuana, Mexico.
Aggressive from the opening bell, Graham landed a flurry of punches and knocked out Omar Isreal Galindo in just 20 seconds of their scheduled four round 135-pound bout.
A graduate of Belleville East, Graham 22, had an amateur record of 25-1. He is managed and trained by Ken Reilly.
