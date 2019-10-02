You can help St. Louis’ new professional soccer team choose its name

SHARE COPY LINK

St. Louis was awarded Major League Soccer’s 28th franchise back in August. Now, the St. Louis ownership group wants its fans’ help in choosing a team name in time for the 2022 season.

MLS4TheLou announced Wednesday that it is conducting a survey to officially voice their opinion on the new franchise’s identity.

Fans can take the survey by signing on to the group’s website at https://mls4thelou.com/team-name-survey/.

“We’re thrilled we secured the 28th MLS expansion spot for St. Louis and we could not have done it without the passion and support from the people of St. Louis,” the group said in a release. “Listening to the fans and having open communication with the community have been our top priorities since the beginning, so we can all rally together and be proud of this team.

“Knowing a team name is a crucial part of that, we setup an open survey for all fans to partake in and voice their opinions and ideas. We really cannot wait to see what everyone has come up with!”