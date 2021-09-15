Prestigious NASCAR Cup Series race is coming to southwestern Illinois speedway

Southwestern Illinois is getting a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in 2022.

NASCAR officials said Wednesday that the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison has landed a racing date in its top series.

The race will be Sunday, June 5, 2022. The official name of the race will be announced at a later time, according to an announcement from World Wide Technology Raceway.

This would be the track’s first race in NASCAR’s top division, although other NASCAR events have previously been staged at the track, according to NASCAR.

The Xfinity Series ran 15 races at the track from 1997-2010, and the Camping World Truck Series competed there from 1998-2010 before renewing its association with the track in 2014 to the current day, NASCAR reported.

“I set some ambitious goals when I took over the racetrack and to see them come to fruition is a dream come true,” Curtis Francois, World Wide Technology Raceway owner, said in the announcement. “Thanks to the hard work of our team, corporate partners such as Dave Steward and World Wide Technology, and sponsors like Bommarito Automotive Group, I am proud to welcome the NASCAR Cup Series to the St. Louis region. I can’t wait to celebrate this incredible victory with our fans.”

Francois has worked to rebuild the track and expand its racing schedule since he purchased the facility nearly 10 years ago.

“You know I think with any business venture of this magnitude, there’s always going to be a challenge. I mean, in this case there were lots of challenges,” Francois, who raced in IMSA and other sports-car tours plus Indy Lights, said in an article at nascar.com. “But of all the business ventures I’ve been involved with, this has been the most satisfying and rewarding of anything that I’ve ever done. And I can tell you why: It is amazing to see how our community of racers and fans have come together to pull the rope with us. We never felt like we were in it alone, and there were so many people, really, just as part of the team making it happen.

“We’re just elated for the area, for the fans, and for all those that’ll benefit from having a Cup date here.”

