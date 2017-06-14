More Videos

  • Sanders: Sickened that Virginia shooting suspect volunteered on my campaign

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) delivered remarks on the Senate floor in response to the shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. Wednesday morning. He commented on reports that the alleged shooter had volunteered on his presidential campaign.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) delivered remarks on the Senate floor in response to the shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. Wednesday morning. He commented on reports that the alleged shooter had volunteered on his presidential campaign.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) delivered remarks on the Senate floor in response to the shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. Wednesday morning. He commented on reports that the alleged shooter had volunteered on his presidential campaign. Bernie Sanders/YouTube

Latest News

Bernie Sanders ‘sickened’ by congressional shooter, who allegedly was campaign volunteer

By Teresa Welsh

twelsh@mcclatchy.com

June 14, 2017 11:26 AM

Sen. Bernie Sanders said Wednesday he is “sickened” by reports that the man who opened fire at a congressional baseball practice had volunteered on his presidential campaign.

“I have just been informed that the alleged shooter at the Republican baseball practice is someone who apparently volunteered on my presidential campaign,” Sanders said in a statement. “I am sickened by this despicable act.”

The shooter, identified as James Hodgkinson, died of gunshot wounds, President Donald Trump said earlier Wednesday. Hodgkinson opened fire at the Republican baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, hitting Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La. Two Capitol Police officers and a congressional aide were also shot.

“Let me be as clear as I can be. Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms,” Sanders said. “Real change can only come about through nonviolent action, and anything else runs against our most deeply held American values.”

Social media profiles that appeared to belong to Hodgkinson contained pro-Sanders and anti-Trump messages.

Sanders said his prayers were with Scalise and congressional staff. He thanked Capitol Police officers who were responsible for taking down the shooter.

