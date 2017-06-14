Bernie Sanders ‘sickened’ by congressional shooter, who allegedly was campaign volunteer

More Videos 1:04 Protesters sing together after not-guilty verdict for St. Louis police officer Pause 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 1:10 Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown 4:41 Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict 0:48 Protester Princella Jones of St. Louis criticizes Stockley decision 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 1:47 During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through 2:20 West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores 0:52 Pastor calls for peaceful protests in wake of Stockley verdict 0:57 Shiloh woman paddles length of Mississippi River to Louisiana Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sanders: Sickened that Virginia shooting suspect volunteered on my campaign Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) delivered remarks on the Senate floor in response to the shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. Wednesday morning. He commented on reports that the alleged shooter had volunteered on his presidential campaign. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) delivered remarks on the Senate floor in response to the shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. Wednesday morning. He commented on reports that the alleged shooter had volunteered on his presidential campaign. Bernie Sanders/YouTube

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) delivered remarks on the Senate floor in response to the shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. Wednesday morning. He commented on reports that the alleged shooter had volunteered on his presidential campaign. Bernie Sanders/YouTube