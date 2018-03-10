Trash truck burns in East St. Louis

O’Fallon School District 90 Superintendent Carrie Hruby and District 90 Safety and Security Director Mark Berry talk about safety in light of Monday’s threat at J Emmett Sr. Hinchcliffe Elementary School in O’Fallon.
Okawville police were stationed outside the Okawville Junior/Senior High School on Friday morning as the investigation continued into a Snapshot threat reportedly made against the school on Wednesday evening.
Principal Keith Senior sent another audio message to parents Thursday night as the police investigation continued into a Snapshot threat reportedly made against the Okawville Junior/Senior High School on Wednesday evening.
On Jan. 9, the Rev. Gerald Hechenberger, former associate pastor of Holy Childhood Church and School in Mascoutah, was charged with possessing and distributing child pornography and possession of meth.