October 12, 2016 8:44 AM

Recipe of the Day: Greek Lemon Chicken & Potato Bake

GREEK LEMON CHICKEN & POTATO BAKE

4 chicken leg quarters

1 (24-ounce) bag small potatoes

1/2 cup olive oil

2 lemons, juiced, divided

2 tablespoons dried basil

2 tablespoons dried oregano

1 tablespoon each salt and ground black pepper

2 tablespoons lemon and herb seasoning

1 (12-ounce) package fresh green beans

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Grease a large baking sheet with sides.

Place chicken quarters on prepared baking sheet.

Stir potatoes, olive oil, juice of 1 lemon, basil, oregano, salt, pepper and lemon herb seasoning together in a large bowl to coat potatoes. Arrange potatoes around chicken on baking sheet.

Pour about 3/4 of the leftover oil mixture over chicken, reserving remaining oil; drizzle remaining lemon juice over chicken and potatoes.

Bake in the preheated oven for about 30 minutes; shake baking sheet to loosen potatoes, then continue baking for 15 minutes.

Place green beans in reserved oil mixture; toss to coat. Remove chicken mixture from oven; pour green bean mixture over chicken and potatoes.

Return pan to the oven; bake until green beans are tender with a bite, chicken is no longer pink at the bone and juices run clear, about 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees. Makes 4 servings.

Allrecipes.com

