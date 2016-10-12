Recipe of the Day: Greek Lemon Chicken & Potato Bake

GREEK LEMON CHICKEN & POTATO BAKE
4 chicken leg quarters
1 (24-ounce) bag small potatoes
1/2 cup olive oil
2 lemons, juiced, divided
2 tablespoons dried basil
2 tablespoons dried oregano
1 tablespoon each salt and ground black pepper
2 tablespoons lemon and herb seasoning
1 (12-ounce) package fresh green beans
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Grease a large baking sheet with sides.
Place chicken quarters on prepared baking sheet.
Stir potatoes, olive oil, juice of 1 lemon, basil, oregano, salt, pepper and lemon herb seasoning together in a large bowl to coat potatoes. Arrange potatoes around chicken on baking sheet.
Pour about 3/4 of the leftover oil mixture over chicken, reserving remaining oil; drizzle remaining lemon juice over chicken and potatoes.
Bake in the preheated oven for about 30 minutes; shake baking sheet to loosen potatoes, then continue baking for 15 minutes.
Place green beans in reserved oil mixture; toss to coat. Remove chicken mixture from oven; pour green bean mixture over chicken and potatoes.
Return pan to the oven; bake until green beans are tender with a bite, chicken is no longer pink at the bone and juices run clear, about 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees. Makes 4 servings.
