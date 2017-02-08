Recipe of the Day: Skinny Tres Leches Cake

SKINNY TRES LECHES CAKE
1 box yellow cake mix
1 1/4 cups water
1 tablespoon canola oil
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 whole eggs
3 egg whites
1 can (14 ounces) fat-free sweetened condensed milk
1 can (12 ounces) evaporated fat-free milk
1/2 cup fat-free (skim) milk or fat-free half-and-half
1 container (8 ounces) light or fat-free frozen whipped topping, thawed
Sliced fresh strawberries or raspberries, if desired
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees (325 degrees for dark or nonstick pan). Spray bottom only of 13-by-9-inch pan with cooking spray.
2. In large bowl, beat cake mix, water, oil, vanilla, whole eggs and egg whites with electric mixer on low speed 30 seconds, then on medium speed 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally. Pour into pan.
3. Bake 29 to 35 minutes or until edges are golden brown and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let stand 5 minutes. Poke top of hot cake all over with fork or wooden skewer, wiping fork occasionally to reduce sticking.
4. In medium bowl, stir condensed milk, evaporated milk and skim milk until blended. Slowly pour evenly over top of cake. Cover; refrigerate about 1 hour or until mixture is absorbed into cake.
5. Spread whipped topping over cake. Refrigerate until serving time. Garnish with strawberries. Store in refrigerator.
Makes 15 servings, with 62 percent less fat and 20 percent fewer calories than the original recipe. Exchanges: Free. Carbohydrate Choice: 3.
