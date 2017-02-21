Recipe of the Day: Greek-Style Ravioli

GREEK-STYLE RAVIOLI
12 frozen cheese ravioli
1/3 pound lean ground beef (90 percent lean)
1 cup canned diced tomatoes with basil, oregano and garlic
1 cup fresh baby spinach
1/4 cup sliced ripe olives
1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
Cook ravioli according to package directions; drain.
Meanwhile, in a skillet, cook beef over medium heat 4-6 minutes, or until no longer pink; drain. Stir in tomatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add ravioli, spinach and olives; heat through, stirring gently to combine. Sprinkle with cheese. Yield: 2 servings.
Comments