Caritas Family Solutions helps children and families in Southern Illinois

Caritas Family Solutions
Founded in 1947, Caritas Family Solutions is a child welfare and family services agency promoting social and emotional well-being throughout Southern Illinois. Services include adoption, foster care, counseling, independent living for adults with developmental disabilities, employment assistance for low-income seniors and residential therapy for children at St. John Bosco Children’s Center. Caritas Family Solutions has regional offices in Belleville, Carterville, East Alton and Mount Vernon.
How to help
Caritas currently serves 245 children in foster care throughout the Belleville region, with children entering care any day of the year. While holiday gifts are appreciated, the needs are basic and exist year round. Monetary gifts provide the flexibility to meet these needs all through the year and can be made online at caritasfamilysolutions.org/ssyearround or mailed to Caritas Family Solutions, 8601 West Main St., Suite 200, Belleville, Illinois 62223.
Contact information
Contact Ashlee Lambert for questions about Secret Santa Year Round; she can be reached by calling 618-213-8714 or emailing ashlee.lambert@caritasfamily.org.
Contact Carly Jones at 618-213-8716 orcarly.jones@caritasfamily.org for volunteer opportunities around Belleville.
Visit caritasfamilysolutions.org for more information about the nonprofit.
