The Retired Senior and Volunteer Program is seeking volunteers

The Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. If you know a charity that should be featured, contact Heidi Wiechert at hwiechert@bnd.com.
The Retired Senior and Volunteer Program
Since 1973, The Retired Senior and Volunteer Program (RSVP) has been committed to the communities of Madison and St. Clair Counties. The local RSVP is proud to be a part of Programs and Services for Older Persons (PSOP), a division of Southwestern Illinois College.
RSVP’s mission is to enhance those communities through mature adult volunteer service. RSVP empowers people 55 years of age or older to contribute to their communities through service, enhancing the lives of those who serve and those whom they serve by providing communities with valuable services; and providing opportunities for people 55 years of age or older to share their knowledge, experiences, abilities, and skills for the betterment of their communities and themselves.
Here are a few examples to illustrate the reach the local RSVP has:
▪ In 2016, 1,049 the local RSVP volunteers served a total of 130,382 volunteer hours.
▪ If these volunteers’ hours were valued on the current independent sector rate of $23.56 per hour, the value of this service equals $3,071,799.90.
▪ RSVP serves 120 local non-profit organizations and volunteers perform 218 different types of jobs.
▪ RSVP serves food pantries which utilize 227 volunteers. There were 22,126 volunteer hours served at participating food pantries during 2016. Approximately 42,000 bags of food were provided to those in need during this same time frame.
How to help
Transportation — Volunteers are needed to take mature adults to doctor’s appointments and other health-related treatments in both the Illinois area and St. Louis, MO. If you are 55 or older and have few hours a month to help those who can longer drive, consider the gift of supporting a senior in need.
Contact information
For volunteer placement information and opportunities, contact Pat Etling at 618-234-4410, ext. 7012.
