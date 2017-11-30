Bring holiday cheer to a senior in need

The Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. If you know an organization that should be featured, contact Heidi Wiechert at hwiechert@bnd.com.
Be a Santa to a Senior
The Home Instead Senior Care network has the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program to provide gifts to area seniors who may otherwise be isolated during the holidays. Choose a paper ornament containing a gift request from one of the Christmas trees located in the area businesses listed below and return with the requested gift to participate. The trees will be on display until Dec. 13.
▪ Bank of Belleville — 215 S. Illinois St., Belleville.
▪ Home Instead Senior Care, Belleville office — 2321 Country Road, Belleville.
▪ Fairview Heights City Hall — 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights.
Contact information
Call 618-234-7640 or BeaSantatoaSenior.com.
