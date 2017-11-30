From the archives: Cindy Hill, a community service representative with Home Instead Senior Care, shows the “Be a Santa to a Senior” Christmas tree.
From the archives: Cindy Hill, a community service representative with Home Instead Senior Care, shows the “Be a Santa to a Senior” Christmas tree. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com
Helping Others

Bring holiday cheer to a senior in need

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

November 30, 2017 07:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. If you know an organization that should be featured, contact Heidi Wiechert at hwiechert@bnd.com.

Be a Santa to a Senior

The Home Instead Senior Care network has the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program to provide gifts to area seniors who may otherwise be isolated during the holidays. Choose a paper ornament containing a gift request from one of the Christmas trees located in the area businesses listed below and return with the requested gift to participate. The trees will be on display until Dec. 13.

▪  Bank of Belleville — 215 S. Illinois St., Belleville.

▪  Home Instead Senior Care, Belleville office — 2321 Country Road, Belleville.

▪  Fairview Heights City Hall — 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights.

Contact information

Call 618-234-7640 or BeaSantatoaSenior.com.

