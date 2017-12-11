Homeless, pregnant mothers find help at Fontebella Maternity Home

In its annual Blessed to Give program, The Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.
Fontebella Maternity Home
The mission of the Fontebella Maternity Home is to empower homeless young women facing an unplanned pregnancy by providing a safe place to live and the opportunity to become independent women and excellent mothers.
Fontebella is home to five women over the age of 18 who are experiencing homelessness while pregnant and working toward building a stable life for their family.
The women take part in programs to learn about nutrition, budgeting, parenting and spirituality. During their stay, case managers help them obtain transportation, schooling, job skills, housing and plan for their future.
How to help
Monetary donations may be sent by mail: Fontebella Maternity Home, P.O. Box 137, O’Fallon, IL 62269. Checks should be made payable to “Fontebella NFP.”
The non-profit also accepts the following items year-round: clothing, food, furniture, household items, hygiene products, paper products, sanitary napkins and office supplies. For the complete list, go online to www.fontebella.org/donations.
Contact information
For more information, visit Fontebella.org, call 618-910-0356 or email erogers@fontebella.org.
