Helping Others

In East St. Louis, Jeremiah’s Food Pantry feeds the hungry

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

December 12, 2017 09:16 AM

In its annual Blessed to Give program, The Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.

Jeremiah’s Food Pantry

The Jeremiah Free Will Baptist Church started Jeremiah’s Food Pantry in 2008. It serves St. Clair County and anyone in need.

In a press release, Assistant Manager James Fairlee shared his mantra for the food pantry: “I have two loaves of bread; I can share one, so we can all be on the same field.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

How to help

The pantry is funded through the support of the St. Louis Foodbank, Shop ‘n Save and private donations.

Donations may be mailed to the food pantry at 538 S. 35th St., East St. Louis, IL 62207. Please make checks out to Jeremiah’s Food Pantry.

Contact information

Jeremiah’s Food Pantry is located at 538 S. 35th St., East St. Louis.

The pantry is open from 2 to 4 p.m. the first Thursday of every month and then every Wednesday thereafter until the end of the month. Identification is not required.

Phone: 314-537-2448.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin

    Watch 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin fulfill her dream of visiting the White House and meeting President Obama.

Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin

Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin 1:29

Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin
Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather 2:09

Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather
Local mother of five talks about losing everything in house fire 2:08

Local mother of five talks about losing everything in house fire

View More Video