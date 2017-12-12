In East St. Louis, Jeremiah’s Food Pantry feeds the hungry

In its annual Blessed to Give program, The Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.
Jeremiah’s Food Pantry
The Jeremiah Free Will Baptist Church started Jeremiah’s Food Pantry in 2008. It serves St. Clair County and anyone in need.
In a press release, Assistant Manager James Fairlee shared his mantra for the food pantry: “I have two loaves of bread; I can share one, so we can all be on the same field.”
Never miss a local story.
How to help
The pantry is funded through the support of the St. Louis Foodbank, Shop ‘n Save and private donations.
Donations may be mailed to the food pantry at 538 S. 35th St., East St. Louis, IL 62207. Please make checks out to Jeremiah’s Food Pantry.
Contact information
Jeremiah’s Food Pantry is located at 538 S. 35th St., East St. Louis.
The pantry is open from 2 to 4 p.m. the first Thursday of every month and then every Wednesday thereafter until the end of the month. Identification is not required.
Phone: 314-537-2448.
Comments