Senior Services Plus helps and feeds area seniors

In its annual Blessed to Give program, the Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.
Senior Services Plus
For more than 44 years, Senior Services Plus has offered programs to enhance the well-being of seniors. Last year, the non-profit provided assistance or direct care for over 28,000 seniors through programs like: Meals on Wheels, transportation programs, community care programs, the “Foster Grandparent” program, a Wellness Center, The School House Grill, activities and trips.
How to help
For more information on any of the programs or for ways to help, call 618-465-3298 or go online to www.seniorservicesplus.org.
Contact information
Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton.
Phone: 618-465-3298.
Website: www.seniorservicesplus.org.
