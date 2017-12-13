More Videos

Two teens struck by car in Mascoutah 0:21

Two teens struck by car in Mascoutah

Pause
History shows adding drive-thrus at Panera locations lowers carry-outs 1:57

History shows adding drive-thrus at Panera locations lowers carry-outs

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 2:27

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 3:04

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School

Watch the 375th Air Mobility Wing change of command ceremony 1:12

Watch the 375th Air Mobility Wing change of command ceremony

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 2:57

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season

Here's how Trackside in Collinsville makes its blooming onion 1:00

Here's how Trackside in Collinsville makes its blooming onion

Swansea woman is advocate for metastatic breast cancer 1:15

Swansea woman is advocate for metastatic breast cancer

Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement 0:46

Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement

  • Seniors get their meals from the wheels of Senior Services Plus

    Senior Services Plus helps get meals to senior citizens who cannot easily get out of their homes. Learn more about the group's charitable efforts.

Senior Services Plus helps get meals to senior citizens who cannot easily get out of their homes. Learn more about the group's charitable efforts. Senior Services Plus
Senior Services Plus helps get meals to senior citizens who cannot easily get out of their homes. Learn more about the group's charitable efforts. Senior Services Plus

Helping Others

Senior Services Plus helps and feeds area seniors

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

December 13, 2017 11:12 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

In its annual Blessed to Give program, the Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.

Senior Services Plus

For more than 44 years, Senior Services Plus has offered programs to enhance the well-being of seniors. Last year, the non-profit provided assistance or direct care for over 28,000 seniors through programs like: Meals on Wheels, transportation programs, community care programs, the “Foster Grandparent” program, a Wellness Center, The School House Grill, activities and trips.

How to help

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

For more information on any of the programs or for ways to help, call 618-465-3298 or go online to www.seniorservicesplus.org.

Contact information

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton.

Phone: 618-465-3298.

Website: www.seniorservicesplus.org.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Two teens struck by car in Mascoutah 0:21

Two teens struck by car in Mascoutah

Pause
History shows adding drive-thrus at Panera locations lowers carry-outs 1:57

History shows adding drive-thrus at Panera locations lowers carry-outs

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 2:27

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 3:04

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School

Watch the 375th Air Mobility Wing change of command ceremony 1:12

Watch the 375th Air Mobility Wing change of command ceremony

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 2:57

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season

Here's how Trackside in Collinsville makes its blooming onion 1:00

Here's how Trackside in Collinsville makes its blooming onion

Swansea woman is advocate for metastatic breast cancer 1:15

Swansea woman is advocate for metastatic breast cancer

Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement 0:46

Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement

  • Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin

    Watch 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin fulfill her dream of visiting the White House and meeting President Obama.

Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin

View More Video