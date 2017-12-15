Bring Christmas cheer to a child-in-need

In its annual Blessed to Give program, the Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.
Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition
Founded in 1989, the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition strives to create permanency in foster children’s lives by recruiting and supporting foster and adoptive families. The coalition is a non-profit agency that serves seven counties in Illinois including St. Clair, Madison, Bond, Clinton, Washington, Monroe and Randolph.
There are more than 1,000 children in the seven county area that are currently in foster care.
How to help
Community members can become involved by becoming a foster parent, a volunteer, or support children in foster care through the “Little Wishes” or “Birthday Buddy” programs.
Dae’Yona is one of the children, supported by the coalition, who is in need of an adoptive family. Holly Kieu, a recruiter for the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition, describes Dae’Yona as “sweet, friendly and loves making people laugh.”
Kieu said, “Dae’Yona is strong and determined that her life will be better. This social young lady would love to have someone she can talk with about her problems, share her hopes and dreams, and help her navigate life.”
During the holiday season, donors grant gift or wish requests for children through the “Little Wishes” program. There is also a year-round “Little Wishes” program for donors to support the children at any time.
The “Birthday Buddy” program matches donors to children who have been identified as likely to receive very few or no gifts for their birthday.
To learn more about the coalition or its programs, call Holly Kieu at 800-367-8373 or email hollykieu@foster-adopt.org.
Contact information
The Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition is located at 1750 S. Brentwood Blvd., Ste. 210, Brentwood, MO 63144.
Website: www.foster-adopt.org.
