Non-profit family center works to improve East St. Louis

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

December 16, 2017 07:00 AM

East Side Heart and Home Family Center

The East Side Heart and Home Family Center is a non-profit organization in East St. Louis. It works alongside individuals and families living in poverty to cultivate personal growth and systemic change in the community.

The Family Center has two different programs, a family program and a housing program, where volunteers, staff members and residents work together to build a healthy neighborhood community and to create social change. Next year, the non-profit will celebrate 25 years of service to the people and city of East St. Louis.

In January, the Family Center will launch a one-day immersion program for people who are interested in deepening their understanding of East St. Louis and learning ways to volunteer and get involved in the community.

How to help

The non-profit is supported year-round by donors and volunteers. Monetary donations may be mailed to 705 Summit Ave., East St. Louis, IL 62201 or given through the group’s website: familycenterestl.org.

The Family Center’s 25th Anniversary Celebration will be April 15 at the Royale Orleans, 2801 Telegraph Road, St. Louis. The night will include a dinner, 50/50 raffle, testimonies from program participants and more. Tickets are $50 each and sponsorships are available. Call 618-875-7295 for more information or to purchase a ticket.

Contact information

▪ Website: familycenterestl.org

▪ Phone: 618-875-7295

▪ Email: familycentereaststlouis@gmail.com

▪ Facebook: FamilyCenterESTL

