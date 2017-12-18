Non-profit helps the homeless in the metro-east

In its annual Blessed to Give program, the Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.
Making a Difference
A non-profit organization based out of State Park Place, Making A Difference’s mission is to feed, clothe and minister to those living on the streets and those in need. It provides basic essential items, emotional support and prayers.
The group serves the homeless in East St. Louis, downtown St. Louis and at 10 a.m. Saturdays, 620 N. Illinois St., Belleville. This event takes place rain or shine. They pass out new toiletries, blankets, sleeping bags, jeans, tennis shoes, boots, hoodies, winter coats, pre-packaged snacks, backpacks, socks and more.
How to help
Making a Difference needs volunteers to help serve those in need and donations. Physical donations can be dropped off at one of the business locations listed at www.becausetheymatter.com or contact the group to make arrangements.
Monetary donations may be made through the charity PayPal account on the group’s website.
Contact information
- Facebook: www.facebook.com/becausetheymatter.
- Website: www.becausetheymatter.com.
