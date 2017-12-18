Helping Others

Non-profit helps the homeless in the metro-east

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

December 18, 2017 12:12 PM

In its annual Blessed to Give program, the Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.

Making a Difference

A non-profit organization based out of State Park Place, Making A Difference’s mission is to feed, clothe and minister to those living on the streets and those in need. It provides basic essential items, emotional support and prayers.

The group serves the homeless in East St. Louis, downtown St. Louis and at 10 a.m. Saturdays, 620 N. Illinois St., Belleville. This event takes place rain or shine. They pass out new toiletries, blankets, sleeping bags, jeans, tennis shoes, boots, hoodies, winter coats, pre-packaged snacks, backpacks, socks and more.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

How to help

Making a Difference needs volunteers to help serve those in need and donations. Physical donations can be dropped off at one of the business locations listed at www.becausetheymatter.com or contact the group to make arrangements.

Monetary donations may be made through the charity PayPal account on the group’s website.

Contact information

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin

    Watch 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin fulfill her dream of visiting the White House and meeting President Obama.

Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin

Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin 1:29

Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin
Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161 1:27

Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161
Fatal crash closes Illinois 161 0:10

Fatal crash closes Illinois 161

View More Video