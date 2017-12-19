Help Edwardsville community seniors live longer

In its annual Blessed to Give program, the Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.
Main Street Community Center
A charitable organization that serves seniors and disabled adults in the greater Edwardsville community, the Main Street Community Center does not limit participation in its programs to residents at the center. It serves the community in a 30-mile radius.
The center offers more than 45 programs and services in the areas of nutrition, transportation, education, recreation, health screenings and information. Over 1,300 people attend its programs every month.
Never miss a local story.
The slogan for the center is: “We are in the business of building superagers.” Its mission is to offer programs and services to help seniors live as long and independently as possible.
How to help
The center needs volunteers to help run the reception desk, special events, maintenance, perform meal delivery and more.
Also, the organization needs donations to fund annual operation costs. A special fundraising campaign called “Pave the Way for Superagers” is going on right now to resurface the center’s parking lot. Donations received from individuals for this project will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $15,000 through an anonymous donor.
Contact information
For questions about center services, donations and volunteer opportunities, contact Sara Berkbigler, executive director, at 618-656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.
Comments