MindsEye provides audio description services for blind or visually-impaired to enjoy the theater.
Helping Others

MindsEye makes life more accessible for the blind and visually-impaired

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

December 20, 2017 07:00 AM

In its annual Blessed to Give program, the Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.

MindsEye

MindsEye has connected the visually-impaired to news and entertainment for over 40 years. The service provides 24-hour radio broadcasts covering everything from grocery store ads to the Belleville News-Democrat. Listeners are spread out in a 75-mile radius around St. Louis.

The organization began offering audio description services in the fall of 2016 and connected with companies like The Muny and the Saint Louis Zoo to create a more accessible community. Audio description reveals crucial information in scenery and movements on stage so those who are visually-impaired or blind gain a complete understanding of what is before them.

MindsEye radios are provided for free to those who qualify for service.

How to help

Volunteers are needed to read and record newspapers, magazines and more. Volunteers bring theater and art to life as an audio describer, assist with office work and help with the planning of special events.

Contact information

If you or someone you know needs MindsEye services or would like to donate or volunteer, call the office at 618-394-6444.

MindsEye is located on the grounds of Our Lady of the Snows Shrine in Belleville at 9541 Church Circle Drive, Belleville, IL 62223. The office is open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

