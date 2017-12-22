Community Interfaith Food Pantry volunteer Debbie Thacker fills an order for a customer.
Community Interfaith Food Pantry volunteer Debbie Thacker fills an order for a customer. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com
Community Interfaith Food Pantry volunteer Debbie Thacker fills an order for a customer. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Helping Others

Food pantry feeds the hungry in Belleville, Swansea and Shiloh

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

December 22, 2017 07:00 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 07:00 AM

In its annual Blessed to Give program, the Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.

Community Interfaith Food Pantry

The Community Interfaith Food Pantry provides emergency groceries to the hungry in Belleville, Swansea and Shiloh. Families, people who are homeless and other individuals in need are provided with food once a month, or more often for homeless individuals. The organization is entirely volunteer with sustaining support from 10 member churches.

How to help

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Non-perishable food, toiletries and cleaning supplies are always welcome. All donations are tax deductible. Volunteers are also needed for a variety of tasks. You can donate at the food pantry’s website, feedbelleville.org, by making donations in person or by mail to: Community Interfaith Food Pantry, 1218 W. Main St., Belleville, IL 62220.

Contact information

To contact the Community Interfaith Food Pantry, call 618-355-9199 or send an email to feedbelleville@gmail.com. For more information, visit feedbelleville.org.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin

    Watch 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin fulfill her dream of visiting the White House and meeting President Obama.

Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin

Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin 1:29

Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin
Wesclin basketball coach on being the coach, father to son on the team 1:23

Wesclin basketball coach on being the coach, father to son on the team
Freeburg sophomore Luke Ervie on victory over Red Bud 1:00

Freeburg sophomore Luke Ervie on victory over Red Bud

View More Video