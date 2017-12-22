Food pantry feeds the hungry in Belleville, Swansea and Shiloh

In its annual Blessed to Give program, the Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.
Community Interfaith Food Pantry
The Community Interfaith Food Pantry provides emergency groceries to the hungry in Belleville, Swansea and Shiloh. Families, people who are homeless and other individuals in need are provided with food once a month, or more often for homeless individuals. The organization is entirely volunteer with sustaining support from 10 member churches.
How to help
Non-perishable food, toiletries and cleaning supplies are always welcome. All donations are tax deductible. Volunteers are also needed for a variety of tasks. You can donate at the food pantry’s website, feedbelleville.org, by making donations in person or by mail to: Community Interfaith Food Pantry, 1218 W. Main St., Belleville, IL 62220.
Contact information
To contact the Community Interfaith Food Pantry, call 618-355-9199 or send an email to feedbelleville@gmail.com. For more information, visit feedbelleville.org.
