Community Hope Center provides hot lunches and haircuts to anyone in need

In its annual Blessed to Give program, the Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity or non-profit every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.
Community Hope Center
The purpose of the Community Hope Center is to assist individuals and families who are experiencing economic hardship by providing supplemental groceries, clothing, toiletries and household goods. In addition to these services, guests of the center are given the opportunity to talk to volunteers for emotional and spiritual support.
The center provides hot lunches three day a week, a health clinic twice a month and haircuts — all of which are provided cost-free to clients. It does not limit services on the basis of zip code or county of residence.
According to a press release: “The Community Hope Center’s mission is to be a place where help and hope are found in Jesus, and their focus is to treat each individual and family with respect, kindness and compassion.”
How to help
The center is always seeking volunteers to help with food collection and distribution, sorting donations, preparing and serving lunches, building maintenance and office work. Those who wish to support the mission can donate food, clothing, toiletries, toys, other household items or monetary donations.
Contact information
For more information about the services the center provides, volunteering or ways to make donations, call the office at 618-259-0959.
The center is located at 1201 Hope Center Lane, Cottage Hills, IL 62018. Though currently closed for the holidays until January 3, 2018, it is usually open for services from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday.
