The National Children’s Cancer Society helps families battle cancer

In its annual Blessed to Give program, the Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.
The National Children’s Cancer Society
With over 30 years of experience serving more than 42,000 children, The National Children’s Cancer Society supports families making their way through the world of childhood cancer. The society helps families financially and emotionally, giving them hope and their children a chance at survival.
The society has distributed more than $65 million to families over its lifetime with the help of donations from the community. It believes “no family should go through childhood cancer alone.”
How to help
If you would like to make a donation to help families battling childhood cancer, visit www.theNCCS.org/donate.
Contact information
▪ Website: www.theNCCS.org.
▪ Email: communications@theNCCS.org.
▪ Phone: 314-241-1600.
