These no-kill animal shelters in Belleville and Benld need your help

In its annual Blessed to Give program, the Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity or non-profit every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.
Benld Adopt-A-Pet
Founded in 1983 in Lorraine and Marvin Little-Jackson’s home, Benld Adopt-A-Pet is a not-for-profit, no-kill animal shelter located at 807 Stewart Road, Benld. Its mission is to be “a voice for those who cannot speak for themselves.” It is currently in the process of replacing a furnace and needs donations to help pay for it.
The Adopt-A-Pet is also seeking donations of various animal supplies including blankets, flea prevention products, kitten and puppy food and more. Supplies may be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day of the week at 807 Stewart Road, Benld. To make arrangements to drop off items, call 217-835-2538 or email, aap1@frontiernet.net. For more information about the group and how they serve the community, go to www.benldadoptapet.org.
Belleville Area Humane Society
The Belleville Area Humane Society strives to improve the lives of homeless animals in the community through adoption, humane education and community outreach.
It is open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday at 1301 S. 11th St., Belleville. Starting Jan. 2, the organization will have new hours of operation: Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
The society is always seeking volunteers or donations to help with its mission. Information: bahspets.org/home.
A trivia night to benefit the Belleville Area Humane Society and other area shelters, New Year For Strays, will take place from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel, 800 Washington Ave., St. Louis. Individual tickets cost $40 each or $400 for a table of 10. Advance tickets are required for this event. Purchase tickets at newyearforstrays.com.
