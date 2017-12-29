Helping Others

Ministry provides support for men suffering from substance abuse or mental illness

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

December 29, 2017 07:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

In its annual Blessed to Give program, the Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity or non-profit every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.

Peter’s Place Foundation, NFP

Peter’s Place is a Christ-centered, non-denominational ministry aimed at providing free long-term residential support for young men ages 18-28 who struggle with substance abuse or mental illness. According to its website, the group “offers refuge, hope and transformation through the power and grace of Jesus Christ.”

How to help

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The group is seeking monetary donations or donations of rural land in St. Clair County to build homes for young men in need. If you want to volunteer to help with this ministry, contact Peter’s Place. For more information, call Sherry Koehl, 618-558-0757.

Contact information

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin

    Watch 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin fulfill her dream of visiting the White House and meeting President Obama.

Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin

Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin 1:29

Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin
West's Brazil perfect from field in win over Collierville 1:36

West's Brazil perfect from field in win over Collierville
Troy community rallies to help homeless veteran get to New York 0:49

Troy community rallies to help homeless veteran get to New York

View More Video