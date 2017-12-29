Ministry provides support for men suffering from substance abuse or mental illness

In its annual Blessed to Give program, the Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity or non-profit every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.
Peter’s Place Foundation, NFP
Peter’s Place is a Christ-centered, non-denominational ministry aimed at providing free long-term residential support for young men ages 18-28 who struggle with substance abuse or mental illness. According to its website, the group “offers refuge, hope and transformation through the power and grace of Jesus Christ.”
How to help
The group is seeking monetary donations or donations of rural land in St. Clair County to build homes for young men in need. If you want to volunteer to help with this ministry, contact Peter’s Place. For more information, call Sherry Koehl, 618-558-0757.
Contact information
- Website: www.petersplacefoundation.org.
- Mail: Peter’s Place Foundation NFP, P.O. Box 71, O’Fallon, IL 62269.
