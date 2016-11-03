When Barack Obama campaigns, you pay for some of it

3:27 Friends share memories of officer Blake Snyder during Alton vigil Pause

4:11 Former coach, friend share memories of police officer Blake Snyder

1:02 TOYS of the '50s, '60s and '70s

1:34 Independent-minded students not crazy for Trump or Clinton

0:57 Chester Police officer killed in crash during pursuit

2:50 Hyatt Place hotel to be built next to Hofbrauhaus

1:32 Edwardsville kicker talks overtime playoff win over Oak Park

1:17 Columbia makes quick work of Massac County at 3A Mascoutah Volleyball Sectional

1:29 St. John Bosco Children's Center expands to help more abused or neglected kids