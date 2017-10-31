November starts with Veterans Day events, ends with holiday celebrations

Here’s a preview of some of the events that will appear in the Belleville News-Democrat’s What’s Happening calendar during the month of November.
Nov. 1 — L.I.F.T. luncheon. 11 a.m. Wednesday. Main Street Brewing Co., 6435 W. Main St., Belleville. L.I.F.T., a social club for widows and widowers, will have a luncheon with entertainment provided by singers Nancy and Art Ruprecht. The cost is $14. Information: Tanya Hargrave, 618-233-9818.
Nov. 2 — HeartLands Conservancy annual Southwestern Illinois Communities Conference. 7:30 a.m. Thursday. N.O. Nelson Campus, 600 Troy Road, Edwardsville. The meeting will focus on, “Bringing Forests Back to Communities,” with Meridith McAvoy Perkins, of the Urban Forestry Consortium powered by Davey Resource Group, as the keynote speaker. The organization will honor community members and feature highlights of the region’s advancements in sustainability and natural resource conservation. Tickets are $25 for HeartLands Conservancy members and $30 for non-members. Register: 618-566-4451, ext. 10 or kim.obryan@heartlandsconservancy.org or www.heartlandsconservancy.org.
Nov. 2-4 — OTHS presents Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility. 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday. OTHS Milburn Campus, 650 Milburn School Road, O’Fallon. A new adaptation of Jane Austen’s first published novel. Tickets $5.
Nov. 3 — ‘Help for Puerto Rico’ trivia night. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Friday. St. Luke’s Parish Center, Belleville. $15 per person, limit 8 to a table. Cash bar, bring your own snacks. This event also features raffles and a silent auction. All money raised goes directly to families in Puerto Rico. Sponsored by Zaida Coil and family. Reservations: Charmagne Higgins, 618-233-8660.
Nov. 3 — St. Joseph’s Hospital Volunteer Services bake sale. 8 a.m. until sold out. Friday. St. Joseph Hospital-Breese, 9515 Holy Cross Lane. Bake sale also featuring Christmas and craft items, used books, DVDs and puzzles. 618-526-5351 or judy.schrage@hshs.org.
Nov. 4 — 618 Jeeps: Stop Heroin Ride. 12:30-7 p.m. Saturday. Meet at the Piasa Bird, Alton. A family-friendly ride to be led by 618 Jeeple Charlie Webster to support all who have lost family members to heroin. All donations collected will go to www.stopheroin.org.
Nov. 4 — ‘Southern Gospel 4 U’ presents Lineage of David. 7 p.m. Saturday. Bethalto Church of God, 800 E. Bethalto Drive. Suggested donation of $7 or more per person. Cafe opens at 5:30 p.m. and serves chicken ‘n’ dumplings. 618-616-2815 or www.southerngospel4u.org.
Nov. 4 — Evening in Athens. 4-8 p.m. Saturday. STS. Constantine and Helen, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Greek food like chicken, gyros, lamb shanks and homemade pastries will be served. Carry outs available. 618-277-0330.
Nov. 4 — Saturdays at the Museum: Feasting on History. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Victorian Home Museum, 701 E. Washington St., Belleville. Experience eating and food customs from the past. This event features demonstrations, displays and tastings.
Nov. 4 — A Night of Comedy: Jeremy Nunes. Doors open 5 p.m. Saturday. Bond County Memorial VFW Post 1377, 2043 S. 4th St., Greenville. Meal from 5:30-7 p.m. Comedy at 7:30 p.m. Auction and raffle following. Jeremy Nunes is a comedian with a “clean” act. Tickets $25 per couple, $15 per individual, $7.50 for ages 6-13. Advance tickets for sale at Watson’s and Bond County Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Bond County Senior Center programs.
Nov. 4 — Trivia Night and Silent Auction. Doors open 6 p.m. Saturday. Bluff Grange, 8569 State Highway 163, Millstadt. Trivia at 7 p.m. Attendance prizes, 50/50 and more. $15 per person, 8 people per table. Questions or reservations: Rob, 618-604-2858.
Nov. 5 — Songs of the Stars and Stripes. 3-4 p.m. Sunday. Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St. Rick Pickren gives an early Veteran’s Day musical performance of patriotic songs. 618-692-7556.
Nov. 5 — Chili Dinner: St. John Lutheran Youth Fellowship-Baldwin. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. St. John Lutheran, Baldwin. Chili, ham sandwiches and more. Bulk chili will be for sale, bring your own container.
Nov. 5 — Family-style Pork Sausage Dinner. 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Marine United Church of Christ. Serving homemade pork sausage, sides and homemade pie. Adults $10, children $4, 3 and under free. All carry-outs $10. Event also features a farmers’ market.
Nov. 5 — Fall Quilt and Cash Bingo. 1 p.m. Sunday. St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Munier Parish Center, 111 S. Julia, Smithton. Sandwiches, desserts, refreshments served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Carry outs available. $1 per card. This event features attendance prizes, raffle, pot of gold and basket raffle. Bring your own covers.
Nov. 5 — St. Ann Altar Sodality’s Quilt and Cash Bingo and Raffle. Doors open 11 a.m. Sunday. St. Ann Parish Center, 675 S. Mill St., Nashville. Bingo begins 1 p.m. There will be 12 regular games for quilts, 12 regular games for cash and 1 coverall “50/50” game. This event also features raffles and food.
Nov. 5 — Mascoutah Sportsmens Club Meat Shoot. 1 p.m. Sunday. 1535 N. County Road, Mascoutah. Bring gun or use house gun. Last round will be money round. Free bean soup while it lasts. This event also features raffles and a 50/50.
Nov. 6 — Blood Drive: Berean Christian School. 3-6:30 p.m. Monday. Edgemont Bible Church-Gym, 5100 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights. Schedule an appointment: 618-825-0609 or www.bloodcenterimpact.org, sponsor code 10662.
Nov. 7 — GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays seminar. 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. Seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. This event features video interview with counselors, grief experts and others who offer practical suggestions and reassurance for attendees. Information: Jeanette 618-344-3151 or lcookparishnurse@charter.net.
Nov. 7 — SWIC Chamber Music Concert: Linjadi Trio. 7 p.m. Tuesday. Schmidt Art Center, SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave. Concert is free and open to the public.
Nov. 7 — Freedom Winds: A Woodwind Quintet of USAF Band of MidAmerica. 7 p.m. Tuesday. Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Free concert with dessert reception following. 618-632-5562 or www.faith-online.org.
Nov. 9 — Veteran’s Day Spaghetti Luncheon. First seating 11-11:45 a.m. Second seating 12:15-1 p.m. Thursday. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Free for all veterans with reservations required. $5 for non-veterans. Reservations: 618-656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.
Nov. 10 — 23rd Annual Salute to Scott Tribute and Business Expo. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Gateway Classic Cars, O’Fallon. Free hot dogs, chips and soda served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce business expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring displays from local businesses. Classic car display. Kid zone with Fredbird from noon to 1 p.m. Bring military or government civilian identification card to get in free.
Nov. 10 — St. Mary Parish Fish Fry. 4-7 p.m. Friday. St. Mary School basement, 1706 W. Main St. Dine in or carry out. Cod or walleye, sandwich, plate or by the pound. Sides and desserts.
Nov. 11 — Belleville’s 19th Annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony. 11 a.m. Saturday. Veteran’s Memorial Monument, Downtown Belleville Public Square. Program honors the brave and loyal men and women who served and sacrificed for U.S. freedom. Public is invited. 618-233-6518 ext. 1245.
Nov. 11 — O’Fallon Veterans’ Day Program and parade. Program at 11 a.m. Saturday. Veterans’ Monument, 737 E. Wesley Drive. Parade at 2 p.m. beginning at the O’Fallon Community Park. Information about the program: www.ofallonveteransmonument.org. Parade information: vetdayparade805@gmail.com or VFW Post 618-624-6575.
Nov. 11 — Ainad Shriners Charity Auction. 6 p.m. Saturday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Oral and silent auctions plus games and raffles. Tickets cost $10 in advance or $15 at door. Tickets and reservations: 618-874-1870.
Nov. 11 — Evening of Music. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Union United Methodist, 721 E. Main, Belleville. A free concert featuring Gail Long on the piano, Devan Ellet on the marimba and Cheryl Schaefer on the flute.
Nov. 11 — Annual Veteran’s Day service. 11 a.m. Saturday. American Legion Prairie Du Pont Post 485, 200 S. 5th St., Dupo. Questions: 618-286-3535 or post485@aol.com
Nov. 11 — Fiesta Fundraiser. 4 p.m. Mass, 5 p.m. doors open. Saturday. 6 p.m. dinner served. St. Ann Parish Center, 675 S. Mill St., Nashville. Must be 21 to attend. Silent and live auction, raffles and entertainment. Tickets $40, advance reservations only. Tickets: 618-327-8741 or stanndinnerauction.com.
Nov. 12 — Veteran’s Day Free concert. 2 p.m. Sunday. Espenschied Chapel, 317 N. County Road, Mascoutah. Free concert courtesy of the Liberty Clarinet Quartet from the USAF Band of MidAmerica. No tickets required. Refreshments will be served.
Nov. 12 — 8th Annual Veteran’s Celebration at the Belleville Elks Lodge. Doors open 3 p.m. Meal 4 p.m. Sunday. 1481 S. Illinois St., Belleville. All U.S. veterans and active members of all branches of the U.S. military and their families are invited. No cost but make reservations by Nov. 11. Call 618-233-0703 or text 618-719-3554.
Nov. 12 — Greater Alton Concert Association: Steven Vanhauwaert. 3 p.m. Sunday. Hatheway Cultural Center, Godfrey Campus of Lewis and Clark Community College. Vanhauwaert will perform the music of Liszt, Chopin, Schumann, Rachmaninov and Debussy. Tickets: altonconcerts.org or 618-468-4222.
Nov. 12 — Vendors Jubilee. 5 p.m. Sunday. Four Points by Sheraton, 319 Fountain Parkway, Fairview Heights. Free admission and open to the public. Jewelry, clothes, handbags and more for sale. First hundred to attend will receive a gift.
Nov. 14 — Alzheimer’s Support Group-Collinsville. 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesday. St. John’s Community Care, Collinsville. Join others dealing with dementia and memory loss at St. John’s Community Care. Complimentary care for loved ones available with reservation. 618-344-5008.
Nov. 15 — Family Caregiver Support Group-Edwardsville. 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday. St. John’s Community Care, Edwardsville. A support group intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability.
Nov. 16 — Chouteau Township Seniors Thanksgiving Dinner. 6 p.m. Thursday. 906 Thorn Gate, Granite City. For seniors 50 and over. Bring a side or dessert. Speaker for Madison County Transit will discuss public transportation options for seniors. 618-444-6771.
Nov. 17-18 — 5th Annual Mock Trial Competition. Opening statements 9 a.m. Friday. All-day mock trial event, 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Lindenwood University, 2600 W. Main St., Belleville. Both dates are open to the community and there is no cost to attend.
Nov. 18 — Meat-stuffed Cabbage Roll Preparation and Cooking Demonstration. 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Lincoln Place Community Center, 822 Niedringhaus Ave., Granite City. The Lincoln Place Heritage Association presents representatives from three ethnic groups, Hungarian, Macedonian and Armenian, demonstrating how to make meat-stuffed cabbage rolls. Recipes and samples included with $10 registration fee. Registration due by Nov. 14 and open to all. Request registration form: 618-451-2611.
Nov. 18 — 10th Anniversary Celebration of Harvest Night. Doors open 5 p.m. Dinner 6 p.m. Saturday. Hecker Community Center. Silent and live auctions. Fried chicken, pork and lamb dinner to support education in Monroe County. Reservations required. Information: 618-939-3434 or www.harvestnight.net.
Nov. 23 — Annual Thanksgiving Meal. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 520 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. No income guidelines, age restrictions or religious affiliations. All are welcome to this free event. Sponsored by a committee of local O’Fallon and Shiloh citizens. Information: ofallonthanksgiving@gmail.com or 618-632-8401.
Nov. 24 — Annual Santa Parade. 10 a.m. Friday. Belleville. The parade route begins at 17th and West Main Streets and proceeds east on Main Street through the Public Square. It continues down East Main St. and ends at Forest Ave., near Union United Methodist Church. Sponsored by the Optimist Club of Belleville, this tradition began in 1952. The parade features floats, marching bands, dance groups, and the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Nov. 24 — Millstadt Lighted Parade. 7 p.m. Friday. Parade starts at Frontier Park, Millstadt, with the lighting of the Christmas Tree. Ends at VFW with family activities until 10 p.m. Santa will be there. Face painting, balloon artist, crafts, chili, hotdogs and beverages for all ages. A non-perishable donation for local food pantry will be accepted at the door. Want to participate in parade? Contact Patti French at Frenchmen4@charter.net or 618-660-5790.
Nov. 25-26 — Christmas on the Square. Downtown Waterloo. Free to attend. Visit 13 participating merchants to get shopping card stamped. Winning card drawing on Sunday. Free carriage rides and visits with Santa. Holiday lighted parade 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Chili dinner and parade after-party, lamppost decorating contest. Waterloo Municipal band concert at the square.
Nov. 30 — Illinois Speaks: Granite City Community Conversations. 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Six Mile Regional Library District, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. “Strengthening our Property Values,” is presented in partnership with the Illinois Humanities Council’s Illinois Speaks series. This is one of a series of community conversations designed to discuss ideas to make Granite City better. Information: 618-452-6238 ext. 755.
