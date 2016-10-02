Coffee, yogurt shop shutters after five years in business

After five years in business at 200 E. Main St. in downtown Belleville, Junction Coffee & Frozen Yogurt has closed.
Its departure was a long time coming. In February, the Belleville City Council approved plans by developers to change the space, along with the former location of a Quiznos sandwich shop, into the Double Barrel Lodge.
The name, however, will likely change in the future, according to building co-owner Mark Eichholz. “Double Barrel” is already copyrighted. Eichholz, who co-owns the building with his wife Renae and son Brett, said he wanted to try his hand in restaurants because they were challenging.
Eichholz said the restaurant will seat approximately 150 people. The family’s development company, MRB Development LLC, outlined in February that it will spend at least $400,000 renovating the space. Some of that cost is eligible for reimbursement by the city, but Eichholz said the restaurant would forgo tax incentives because he and the other co-owners did not want to appear as though they were getting an advantage over other establishments.
Junction Coffee had been searching for a new place to move, according to the cafe’s Facebook page, but its development plan stalled.
Bar & grill for sale in O’Fallon
The Hut Bar & Grill, a fixture for the hungry and thirsty in O’Fallon for years, is for sale.
That’s according to John Eichenlaub of the BarberMurphy Group. The building at 130 Behrens Ave. is listed for sale for $495,000.
Hut owner Marty Poepping confirmed the establishment is for sale. He said he’s selling because he’s ready to retire.
The Hut is still open for business during the search for a buyer.
One dollar store opens...
A brand new Dollar General store built at 1207 Centreville Ave. just outside Belleville city limits opened for the first time Sept. 26.
The store was proposed and built by STL Equities, a St. Louis-based firm that also is responsible for a newly-built Dollar General location on Eiler Road near Belleville.
Construction was a bit delayed this summer due to untimely rains.
A manager at the store said at full strength, the store would employ between 10 and 15 people.
...and another plans to move
The Family Dollar located at 1201 Madison Ave. in Madison is relocating.
According to John Eichenlaub of the BarberMurphy Group, the store’s lease of that building is ending and won’t be renewed.
Family Dollar spokeswoman Bryn Winburn confirmed the Madison Avenue store was closing and said a new location would open at 723 McCambridge Avenue.
The new site will be built from scratch, Winburn said.
Expansion of Waterloo site begins
Ground was recently broken on an expansion project at the Oak Hill rehabilitation facility at 623 Hamacher Street in Waterloo.
The 16,000-square-foot addition will be called Evergreen Pointe and will contain 21 private rooms, seven of which will be for use by patients needing long-term care.
“The purpose of this addition will be to provide services to those who are just coming to Oak Hill for a short-term rehabilitative stay while recovering from a surgery or illness such as a hip fracture, knee replacement, stroke, etc,” said Kim Keckritz, administrator at Oak Hill.
Swansea-based Holland Construction is in charge of the construction project and estimates the addition will be complete by May 2017.
Tobias Wall: 618-239-2501, @Wall_BND
BND reporter Casey Bischel contributed to this report.
Comments