Fire heavily damages Lebanon home

A fire heavily damaged a vacant home Saturday in Lebanon and no injuries were reported.
The fire caused about $75,000 in damages to the home at 414 E. Third St., said Capt. Adam Mueller of the Lebanon Fire Department.
Mueller said firefighters were called about 12:15 p.m. and had the blaze under control a short time later. He said firefighters had to spend about two hours getting all of the hot spots out.
Heavy smoke and some flames were showing when firefighters arrived at the single-story home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Mascoutah firefighters assisted Lebanon and O’Fallon firefighters covered Lebanon’s station during the blaze.
