Bob Romanik seeks votes in 114th District

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is revoking the Illinois Department of Natural Resources lease at South Shore State Park at Carlyle Lake, saying Illinois has neglected the park on the shores of the lake.
On Wednesday night St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern and challenger Rodger Cook went at one another about jobs, corruption, missed opportunities, MidAmerica Airport, Bob Ramanik and the loss of the spy mapping agency bid. Hear the audio from their appearances at the Belleville Chamber of Commerce candidate forum.