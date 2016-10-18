Mark Kern for St. Clair County Board chairman

Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour discusses the gas leak a few blocks from the Scheel Street MetroLink station. The light rail line was halted as Ameren crews worked to cap a gas leak caused when a contractor struck a 2-inch line. An apartment building was evacuated.
Foundry Yoga Works, at 220 W. St. Louis St. in Lebanon, Illinois, is owned by Adam Tournier. He is passionate about bringing yoga to Southern Illinois and the metro-east and making it accessible to everyone.
The TreeHouse Wildlife Center, in Dow, on Sunday released a bald eagle in honor of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder who was shot and killed in the line of duty. Snyder's widow, Elizabeth, who was an intern with the wildlife center, helped with the release, which took place at the Audubon Center at the Riverlands in West Alton.