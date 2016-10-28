24-year-old East St. Louis man killed in shooting

Officials on Friday released the identity of a man shot and killed Thursday afternoon in the 700 block of Summit Avenue.
Eric Dixon, 24, of the 700 block of North 23rd in East St. Louis, was pronounced dead at 3:37 p.m. at Touchette Regional Hospital, according Dean Darnall, deputy coroner with the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office. Dixon was taken to the hospital after the shooting, which took place about 3 p.m.
Darnall said that an autopsy performed Friday on Dixon showed that he died of a gunshot to the abdomen. No arrests had been made as of Friday evening. The case was being investigated by East St. Louis Police and Illinois State Police.
