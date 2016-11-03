Prosecutors said they victimized children, now they face charges

Two men were charged with sex crimes against children in St. Clair County.
▪ Khaleel Phillips, 20, of East St. Louis, was charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
The charges stated that Phillips fondled and sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl.
The case was investigated by the East St. Louis Police Department. Phillips is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
▪ Jimmie L. Short, 45, of Belleville, was charged with five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one count of sexual exploitation of a child and obscenity.
The charges stated that Short fondled and sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl.
Short’s criminal record showed that he was charged with aggravated battery of a child in May. Those charges are still pending.
Belleville Police investigated the case. Short is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.
