Fire rages in Collinsville

Incumbent Mike Bost addresses a crowd in O'Fallon after winning re-election as U.S. Representative in the 12th Congressional District serving Southern Illinois. Bost defeated challengers C.J. Baricevic and Paula Bradshaw.
Belleville Police investigate a vehicle possibly involved in the Thursday beating of Joann Stephens, of Belleville. According to Stephens' son, the three men who beat her also took her car, purse and phone. The car was found Sunday.
A woman was seriously injured in a crash in Cahokia when her car swerved and came to rest next to a donut shop. Witnesses said she was possibly speeding and on the cell phone just before she swerved to avoid another car.