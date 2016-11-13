Man nearly burned inside of exploding car, escapes inferno

Brig. Gen. Lenny J. Richoux of Scott Air Force Base speaks during the Belleville Veterans Day ceremony Friday. He urged everyone to thank those who have served our country, while others at the Public Square ceremony asked others to thank first responders.
Linwood Mueller, assistant chief with the East Side Fire Protection District, talks about his department's response to a fire Friday afternoon at 213 Lincolnshire on Belleville's east side. The blaze appeared to leave the home a total loss.
A house fire broke out on Lincolnshire Boulevard near Belleville on Friday afternoon. The East Side Fire Protection District responded to the fire, which is in a neighborhood off Illinois 161 (Carlyle Avenue).
Members of Highland VFW Post 5694 and American Legion Post 439 have made it their mission that no veteran go to their final rest without the recognition they have earned through their service to the nation. The Highland Honor Guard performs this duty for free to anyone who has served.
Metro-east voters on Wednesday describe their reactions to the election results Tuesday. Donald Trump is president-elect, Hillary Clinton has called on the nation to support Trump as the 45th president, and a number of metro-east elections have produced surprising results.