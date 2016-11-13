A car explodes in Belleville while owner was repairing it

The car of Dakota Montgomery burns behind his girlfriend's apartment Sunday at 217 N. High St. in Belleville. Montgomery was changing the fuel pump in the car and the car became engulfed in flames while he was inside. He sustained minor burns to his hair, but was otherwise unhurt.
