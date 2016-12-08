Metro-East News

December 8, 2016 2:10 PM

Elderly World War II veteran beaten and robbed in Chicago

News-Democrat

A 94-year-old woman was reportedly beaten and robbed after a suspect followed her inside her home, Chicago news organizations said Thursday.

The man allegedly stole the woman’s purse, fled in a stolen vehicle and crashed in the 5700 block of South Archer Avenue in Chicago.

Family members told ABC 7 Chicago that the elderly woman was Josephine Regnier, a World War II Navy veteran. She was taken to a hospital with head injuries, reports said.

The suspect was being sought out by Chicago police by Thursday afternoon.

Related content

Metro-East News

Comments

Videos

Burger King plans July 2017 opening for new Belleville location

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos