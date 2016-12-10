Forecast: Chance of snow ahead

Here’s the forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today...Cloudy. High in the mid 30s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Tonight...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning...Then rain likely in the afternoon. High in the lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday night...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Low around 30. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday...Partly cloudy. High around 40. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
Monday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the mid 20s.
Tuesday...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. High in the mid 30s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy. Low around 18.
Wednesday...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. High in the mid 20s.
Wednesday night through thursday night...Partly cloudy. Low around 13. High in the lower 20s.
Friday...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. High in the mid 20s.
