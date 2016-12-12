Gov. Rauner pardons four people from metro-east

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner on Monday announced the results of his latest round of clemency requests. According to an Associated Press story, Rauner has eliminated a large backlog of clemency requests since taking office in January 2015.
State of Illinois Prisoner Review Board statistics show Rauner has acted on 2,333 clemency applications. He’s granted clemency in 80 cases, including four with ties to the metro-east, according to Jason Sweat, who serves as chief legal counsel for the review board.
Those metro-east cases are:
▪ Grayson Hendricks, who had a 1999 Madison County conviction for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance pardoned and expunged.
▪ LaTosha Douglas, who had a retail theft conviction from St. Clair County pardoned and expunged.
▪ Randy Wild, who had a 1991 Monroe County conviction for unlawful possession of a controlled substance pardoned and expunged.
▪ Elzora Campbell, who had a 1994 Madison County battery conviction pardoned and expunged.
Most of the pardons Rauner granted were for non-violent crimes, according to the Associated Press. Sweat said it is not policy for the governor to reveal why he chose to grant clemency in certain cases.
