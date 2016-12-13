Durbin seeks to protect immigrants under threat of deportation

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, is trying to push legislation that would protect young immigrants from deportation.
According to WBEZ radio in Chicago, Durbin said Tuesday that 800,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children would be protected by the proposed Bridge Act. The act would protect those people from immediate deportation and allow them to legally work in the U.S.
Federal data shows Illinois has the third-most Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival recipients with nearly 70,000 immigrants protected under the program. DACA is an immigration policy started by President Barack Obama’s administration in June 2012. The Bridge Act would be an extension of protections Obama granted as an executive action in DACA.
DACA, however, is not a law and President-elect Donald Trump could end the program without any Congressional permission. During the Presidential campaign, Trump pledged to abolish DACA.
