Former East St. Louis Flyers star Darius Miles' belongings go to auction

Items belonging to former NBA star Darius Miles are auctioned off in Belleville. Miles filed for bankruptcy in June.
klandis@bnd.com

Metro-East News

O'Fallon VFW honors hard work, dedication of first responders

O'Fallon VFW Post 805 recently honored three first responders with awards: Bradley White, a lieutenant with the O’Fallon Fire Department; Tim McClain, a paramedic with O’Fallon EMS; and William Barlock, a detective with the O’Fallon Police Department. O'Fallon Police Chief Eric Van Hook praised Barlock's commitment to his community.

Editor's Choice Videos