Former East St. Louis Flyers star Darius Miles' belongings go to auction

A murder suspect's bail was revoked after allegations that she convinced an older man to sell off investments to post her bail, then planned to kill him and steal his money. She remains in custody, pending trial on the 2015 murder of a Collinsville man.
O'Fallon VFW Post 805 recently honored three first responders with awards: Bradley White, a lieutenant with the O’Fallon Fire Department; Tim McClain, a paramedic with O’Fallon EMS; and William Barlock, a detective with the O’Fallon Police Department. O'Fallon Police Chief Eric Van Hook praised Barlock's commitment to his community.
Christmas is going to be merrier for many metro-east children thanks to the O’Fallon-Shiloh Emergency Medical Services, according to local Toys For Tots coordinator Ray Adams. He picked up more than 630 toys on Friday, Dec. 9.
Megan Roseman is a Collinsville, Illinois fifth grade student working to increase autism awareness doing odd jobs for Collinsville residents to raise money to attend the Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C.
The Meredith Home redevelopment intends to turn the art deco Hotel Belleville into senior apartments and commercial space, which combines its original use and later legacy as retirement home operated by the Belleville Catholic Diocese. This promotional video was created by the developers.