Belleville police investigating armed robbery of convenience store

The Belleville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday morning at a Belleville convenience store.
According to the Belleville Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were called to Belleville Quick Stop, 1258 Lebanon Ave., in reference to an armed robbery at 10:33 a.m. Police said three men entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. One of the men displayed a handgun. The clerk gave the men an undetermined amount of money and the three men fled westbound from the store. A K-9 unit from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department was used to try to track the suspects. There were no injuries during the incident.
The men involved in the incident were described as:
▪ Black male about 6-foot-0 with a bigger thick build in his 20s wearing a dark colored hooded jacket and blue jeans.
▪ Black male about 6-foot-0 with a bigger thick build in his 20s wearing a dark colored knit cap, dark colored jacket and blue jeans.
▪ Black male about 6-foot-0 with a smaller thinner build in his 20's wearing a dark colored hooded jacket.
Belleville police ask anyone with information about the incident to call them at 618-234-1212 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
