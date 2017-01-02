Today, it’s going to rain. By Thursday, it could snow.

The second day of 2017 will be an unseasonably warm and wet one in the metro-east.
Temperatures are expected to reach close to 50 degrees with rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. The forecast is expected to cause the NHL to push back the start of the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium.
As the first week of the new year continues, temperatures will drop below freezing by Tuesday night with wind gusts of up to 25 mph. By Thursday, there is a possibility of snow that will reach into the weekend.
Here is the detailed forecast through Sunday:
Today…Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. High around 50. Light wind. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Tonight…Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening…Then chance of rain after midnight. Low in the mid 40s. Light wind. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday…Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. High in the upper 40s. Temperature falling through the 40s in the afternoon. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night…Much colder. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Low in the lower 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Wednesday…Much colder. Mostly sunny. High in the upper 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday night…Partly cloudy. Low around 17.
Thursday…Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. High in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Thursday night through Friday night…Partly cloudy. Low around 14. High in the upper 20s.
Saturday…Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. High around 30.
Saturday night and Sunday…Partly cloudy. Low around 16. High in the lower 30s.
