If you’re caught carrying marijuana, you’ll only have to pay a fine

In Missouri, if you are caught with less than 10 grams of marijuana and you don’t have a prior criminal record, you’ll be charged but only have to pay a fine. Previously, you would also be subject to jail time, but that is no longer the case after a new law took effect Sunday.
Possessing less than 10 grams is now a Class D misdemeanor that requires a $500 fine. If you’re caught with 10 to 35 grams of marijuana, it will also be considered a misdemeanor.
Missouri legislators lessened the punishments to free up space in the state’s jails for more serious offenders, according to fox2now.com.
In Illinois, those caught with less than 10 grams of marijuana must pay a fine of $125 under SB 2228, which Gov. Bruce Rauner signed into law in July 2016.
