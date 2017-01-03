Eckert's is offering ice skating in Belleville

Ivan Markley and Grecia Ramirez, of St. Louis, try out Eckert's ice skating rink at the Belleville farm. The temporary 40 x 80 foot synthetic ice rink will be open Jan. 4 through Feb. 26 and is located under the canopy, connected to the Garden Center. Indoor seating, with a view of the rink, is available for anyone that doesn't want to participate in skating. Snacks and bar service will be available Friday through Sunday. The Country Store and Restaurant will also be open daily for additional dining options. It is closed Monday and Tuesday. Hours Wednesday through Friday are 3p.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturday it’s 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $5 aperson and skate rental if needed is $4 pair. See a gallery of photographs and a video at bnd.com.
Harper Mathenia, 5, gets help from her dad Justin Mathenia while skating at Eckert's.
Harper Mathenia, 5, gets help from her dad Justin Mathenia while skating at Eckert's.
Eckert's has installed a synthetic ice skating rink at their Belleville farm. The temporary 40 x 80 foot synthetic ice rink will be open January 4th through February 26th and is located under the canopy, connected to the Garden Center. Indoor seating, with a view of the rink, is available for anyone that doesn't want to participate in skating. Snacks and bar service will be available Friday - Sunday. The Country Store and Restaurant will also be open daily for additional dining options. Skating hours are Monday & Tuesday: CLOSED, Wednesday - Friday: 3pm - 8pm, Saturday: 9am - 8pm, Sunday: 11am - 8pm. Admission is $5/person and skate rental if needed is $4 pair.
Eckert's has installed a synthetic ice skating rink at their Belleville farm. The temporary 40 x 80 foot synthetic ice rink will be open January 4th through February 26th and is located under the canopy, connected to the Garden Center. Indoor seating, with a view of the rink, is available for anyone that doesn't want to participate in skating. Snacks and bar service will be available Friday - Sunday. The Country Store and Restaurant will also be open daily for additional dining options. Skating hours are Monday & Tuesday: CLOSED, Wednesday - Friday: 3pm - 8pm, Saturday: 9am - 8pm, Sunday: 11am - 8pm. Admission is $5/person and skate rental is $4 pair.
The Sarah Mathenia puts ice skates on her daughter Darcy, 2, as her older daughter Harper, 5, gets help from her dad Justin Mathenia.
The Mathenia family, Sarah, Darcy, Harper and Justin skate at eckert's.
