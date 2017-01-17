Metro-East News
O'Fallon community remembers life, work of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Nearly 200 attendees converged at O'Fallon's New Life In Christ Interdenominational Church Monday, Jan. 16 for the annual MLK Breakfast event where religious, civil and government dignitaries celebrated the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Speakers included St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, O'Fallon Mayor Gary Graham and Bishop Geoffrey Dudley of New Life In Christ Church.Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com