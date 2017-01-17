Belleville Dollar General store site of reported armed robbery

Officers with the Belleville Police Department and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported armed robbery Tuesday night at a Belleville discount store.
Dollar General, at 4 Wade Square, closed early Tuesday after scanner traffic indicated a reported armed robbery around 9:25 p.m. The business regularly closes at 10 p.m. No other information about the incident was available Tuesday night.
Several officers from both departments stood outside the doors of the business just before 10 p.m. Scanner traffic indicated that store employees didn’t know if the person left the business via vehicle or on foot.
The business was the site of an robbery on Nov. 20, 2015, when an East St. Louis woman was accused of robbing two Dollar General stores on the same day.
